Martellus Bennett compares Roger Goodell to Waldo after avoiding Foxboro

One New England Patriots player definitely noticed Roger Goodell’s rather conspicuous absences from Foxboro during the team’s playoff run.

Tight end Martellus Bennett seemed less than impressed with the commissioner’s absence, getting in on a bit of trolling when questioned by the media about the crowd’s “where’s Roger?” chants.

“Who’s Roger?” Bennett said initially before being informed of the meaning, via Darren Hartwell of NESN.

“Yeah, where is he?” Bennett said. “He’s like Waldo right now. He doesn’t want to come here. We don’t know where he’s at.”

Well, he’s in Atlanta, which is nice and safe and far away from Foxboro. Obviously he’ll be at the Super Bowl, but that’ll be in Houston, so he won’t have to face an unflinching sea of only Patriots fans there, either, although you can bet he’ll hear it if New England wins the game.