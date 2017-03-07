Martellus Bennett reportedly seeking $9 million per year

Martellus Bennett is looking to cash in on that post-Lombardi Trophy boon.

Mike Giardi of Comcast SportsNet New England reports on Tuesday that the ex-Pro Bowl tight end is seeking a contract worth roughly $9 million per year.

Half dozen teams have already "tampered" with Martellus Bennett. Source says asking price is 9 million "or so" per. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 7, 2017

Bennett, who will turn 30 later this month, caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns for the New England Patriots in 2016, earning a Super Bowl ring for his troubles.

The Pats are at least interested in the idea of re-signing him, especially with the question marks surrounding Rob Gronkowski’s health, but Bennett has long been expected to test the open market as the consensus top tight end in this year’s free agent class.

Still, that kind of money would vault Bennett into the upper echelon of average annual values at the position (only Jimmy Graham, Travis Kelce, Jordan Reed, Julius Thomas, and Gronkowski command at least $9 million a year), so he’s probably being somewhat ambitious here.