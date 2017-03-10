Martellus Bennett to sign with Packers

Martellus Bennett is moving from one all-time great quarterback to another.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported on Friday that the free agent tight end would be signing with the Green Bay Packers.

Former Patriots TE Martellus Bennett is signing with the Packers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

The Packers themselves then confirmed the signing shortly afterwards.

Bennett, 30, logged 55 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns for the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots last season. A former Pro Bowler, Bennett will be quite the upgrade for the Packers over Jared Cook and Richard Rodgers (in both on-field production and dance moves).

It’s rare to see Green Bay make a splash like this in free agency, but it should be well worth it to provide Aaron Rodgers with his first truly reliable weapon at the tight end position in many years.