Martellus Bennett likely would skip White House visit because of Trump

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were unwilling to go into the subject of politics on Monday night despite their well known support of President Donald Trump. But New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett did talk about it.

Bennett said that if his Pats won the Super Bowl, he likely would skip the White House visit because he does not support Trump.

“I don’t know. I’ve got to win a Super Bowl, but most likely no,” Bennett said when asked if he would attend. “Because I don’t support the guy that’s in the house.”

Bennett is taking a stand, but first things first: His team actually needs to win, and beating the Falcons won’t be easy.