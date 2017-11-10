Report: Martellus Bennett has torn rotator cuff, could play through it

Martellus Bennett was claimed by the New England Patriots this week after the Green Bay Packers waived him, but there is still a chance the tight end may not play again in 2017.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Friday that the Packers released Bennett because he has a torn rotator cuff. While the 30-year-old could try to play through the injury, the Patriots may decide to place him on injured reserve.

Just reported on @gmfb: The #Packers waived TE Martellus Bennett because of a torn rotator cuff, per sources. He may try to play through it, but if he cannot, the #Patriots could put him on Injured Reserve. No risk for them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2017

It appears the Packers believed Bennett failed to properly disclose the injury, as Rapoport reported earlier in the week that the team could try to recoup some money from Bennett.

The Patriots traded a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for tight end Dwayne Allen after they let Bennett walk in free agency, but Allen has had virtually no impact in the passing game. Bennett helped pick up the slack for New England last season after Rob Gronkowski went down with a season-ending back injury. The Pats are hoping he can provide depth again this season, but the injury may prevent Bennett from doing so.