Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Martellus Bennett passionately shares his mission to educate, uplift

February 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

Martellus Bennett

Martellus Bennett delivered a serious of tweets on Tuesday in which he passionately discussed his mission to educate and uplift the black community.

The New England Patriots tight end recently made headlines after saying he would not visit the White House with his team because of his issues with President Trump. The same day as the team’s championship parade, Bennett talked about his desire to educate.

Here are all of his tweets:


