Martellus Bennett passionately shares his mission to educate, uplift

Martellus Bennett delivered a serious of tweets on Tuesday in which he passionately discussed his mission to educate and uplift the black community.

The New England Patriots tight end recently made headlines after saying he would not visit the White House with his team because of his issues with President Trump. The same day as the team’s championship parade, Bennett talked about his desire to educate.

Here are all of his tweets:

Don't get mad because I found what they thought they could hide in books. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

I was a black man yesterday and I'm going to be a black man tomorrow. My wife and daughter are women today and will be women tomorrow. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

I don't come on the internet to build my self esteem nor will what strangers think ever bother me. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

I'm that black boy. That black boy is me. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

Buy my children's book. It's lead character is also black like my daughter. Only 3% of children's books have characters of color. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

3%. Think about that — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

My interactive children's book app is free. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

Hey AJ! It's Saturday by Imagination Agency Free Download. https://t.co/yH1bslDU6r — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

I've found Gold. Fruit. Joy. Success. Happiness and I'm going to build a bridge so that my friends can do the same. This is a metaphor — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

I have two libraries in my house thousands of books. I love to read because I know that for a long time ancestors weren't allowed to. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

I love to write. Because for a lonnnnnngg time my people weren't "allowed" to. So I'm going to write my books, my apps and tell my stories — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

I'm going to speak my mind because guess what… that's right for a looonngg time my ancestors didn't have a voice. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

When you look at me what do you see? I know you wanna ask me what sport I play. I mean what else could I possibly be besides an athlete. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

When you look at me see the father, the awesome dad, the author, film director, business owner, champion, friend, Hufflepuff beast. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

Shut up and stick to sports!! Enjoy the low hanging fruits Marty. Don't climb to the top of the Apple tree and taste that high hanging fruit — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

This is part of the reason why I'm working to build Art Centers and Computer Labs for kids to learn coding. I'm not building gyms — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

I'm not interested in building football fields or doing football camps. I'm interested in doing film camps and coding camps. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

You don't have to be good at sports young man. Go upstairs and finish practicing that trombone. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

You don't have to rap. You can score films. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

You don't have to dunk. You can crossover and own the basketball team. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

The first thing they tear down are the basketball goals. They can't tear down your mind. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

See when develop a vision they try to distract your vision with glittery things. Don't get distracted. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

Your favorite athlete stands on his platform to be seen. I stand on my platform to shout. To be heard. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

They can't steal your joy when it comes from above. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

I'm over the low hanging fruit. I'm at the top of the tree tossing down the really good fruit. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

This is important. I'm important. You're important. We're important. They're important. That's important. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

It's all good though. I will not get inside the box society provides for everyone at birth. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

And the box society sent for my daughter at birth we built a rocket ship out of it. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017