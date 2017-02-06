Martellus Bennett not going to White House because of Trump

Martellus Bennett said in the week leading up to the Super Bowl that he would not visit the White House if his New England Patriots won the big game, and he is sticking by that vow.

The Patriots tight end, who had 5 catches for 62 yards in the win, was asked whether he would go to the White House now that his team has won the Super Bowl. He said no because he has a problem with President Trump.

Will Patriots TE Martellus Bennett make trip to White House if team goes to honor Super Bowl win? "I'm not going to go." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

NE TE Martellus Bennett said he won't go to White House to honor Super Bowl win: "People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

Bennett on political views differing: "You just don't bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

Bennett’s politically-motivated decision could cause some friction given owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady’s support of Trump. But Bennett isn’t worried about that.