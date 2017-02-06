Ad Unit
Monday, February 6, 2017

Martellus Bennett not going to White House because of Trump

February 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Martellus Bennett said in the week leading up to the Super Bowl that he would not visit the White House if his New England Patriots won the big game, and he is sticking by that vow.

The Patriots tight end, who had 5 catches for 62 yards in the win, was asked whether he would go to the White House now that his team has won the Super Bowl. He said no because he has a problem with President Trump.

Bennett’s politically-motivated decision could cause some friction given owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady’s support of Trump. But Bennett isn’t worried about that.


