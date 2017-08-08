Report: Marvin Lewis dealing with blood clot in ankle

Marvin Lewis missed Cincinnati Bengals practice on Tuesday due to what the team termed a “minor health issue.” According to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, the issue is a blood clot in the coach’s ankle.

Per source close to Bengals Marvin Lewis dealing w blood clot in ankle. Taking meds to breakup. While he wants to coach thru, needs bed rest — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) August 8, 2017

The Bengals said in a statement that the issue wouldn’t keep Lewis away from the team for long.

Lewis, 58, has been the Bengals’ coach since 2003. He is the winningest coach in team history, with a record of 118-103-3.