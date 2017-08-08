Ad Unit
Report: Marvin Lewis dealing with blood clot in ankle

August 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Marvin Lewis

Marvin Lewis missed Cincinnati Bengals practice on Tuesday due to what the team termed a “minor health issue.” According to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, the issue is a blood clot in the coach’s ankle.

The Bengals said in a statement that the issue wouldn’t keep Lewis away from the team for long.

Lewis, 58, has been the Bengals’ coach since 2003. He is the winningest coach in team history, with a record of 118-103-3.

