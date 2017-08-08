Report: Marvin Lewis dealing with blood clot in ankle
Marvin Lewis missed Cincinnati Bengals practice on Tuesday due to what the team termed a “minor health issue.” According to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, the issue is a blood clot in the coach’s ankle.
Per source close to Bengals Marvin Lewis dealing w blood clot in ankle. Taking meds to breakup. While he wants to coach thru, needs bed rest
The Bengals said in a statement that the issue wouldn’t keep Lewis away from the team for long.
#Bengals statement on Head Coach Marvin Lewis' absence. pic.twitter.com/94V8xDsyIZ
Lewis, 58, has been the Bengals’ coach since 2003. He is the winningest coach in team history, with a record of 118-103-3.