Marvin Lewis reportedly expects to be back in 2017

The Cincinnati Bengals failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010, but that apparently has no bearing on head coach Marvin Lewis’ confidence in his job security.

According to Ed Werder of ESPN on Tuesday, Lewis plans to return to coach the Bengals in 2017, disputing a rumor started by former Washington Redskins tight end Chris Cooley that he would retire after the 2016 season.

Lewis, 58, has coached the team since 2003, making him the second-longest tenured head coach in the league behind Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots. He holds a record of 117-103-3 (.531) in those 14 seasons in Cincy.

However, Lewis’ job isn’t necessarily safe just because he doesn’t plan to retire. The Bengals head into the final week of the NFL season with a record of 5-9-1, and it wasn’t all that long ago that Lewis was rumored to be on the hot seat. His 0-7 postseason record with seven defeats in the Wild Card Round doesn’t exactly inspire much confidence either.

Lewis is under contract for the 2017 season, having agreed to a one-year extension with the Bengals last April. But after wrapping a 2016 campaign where he also battled rumblings of friction with ownership, nothing can be said for certain.