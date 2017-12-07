Marvin Lewis says John Ross hid shoulder injury from Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross saw his injury-plagued rookie season come to an end on Wednesday, and apparently the ailment that landed him on injured reserve was initially a surprise to the team.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday morning, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis told Ross Tucker that Ross’s latest injury is one that he hid from the team for a while.

Asked Marvin Lewis about rookie WR John Ross shoulder on @SiriusXMNFL & he said it's the "other shoulder" and that Ross had been concealing injury hoping to play before finally "coming clean" with team. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 7, 2017

As Tucker later noted, players concealing injuries is not uncommon in the NFL. Ross probably thought he was dealing with something minor and was trying to break the reputation he has already established as being injury prone.

In any event, Ross’s rookie season turned out to be a major disappointment. After he blew NFL teams away with his speed at the Scouting Combine, the No. 9 overall pick appeared in just three games and did not catch a pass. On one of the rare occasions he did play, Lewis called Ross out publicly for his poor performance. The former Washington star will look to start fresh next spring.