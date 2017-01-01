Ad Unit
Report: Marvin Lewis to stay with Bengals, contract extension unlikely

January 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly aren’t parting ways with coach Marvin Lewis, but he may be under a bit more pressure in 2017 than he has been in years past.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Lewis will not be fired despite a disappointing 2016 season, but owner Mike Brown is expected to hold off on giving the coach his customary one-year contract extension. It’s a move that would force Lewis to coach in the final year of his deal in 2017, allowing the Bengals to make a decision at the end of the year.

Lewis, the second longest-tenured coach in the NFL, has been with Cincinnati since 2003. He has a 117-103-3 record with seven playoff appearances, but an 0-7 postseason record.

It wasn’t long ago that Lewis was said to be on the hot seat, but the Bengals aren’t pulling the trigger right now. The team’s 5-9-1 record in 2016 won’t make anyone happy, though, and a repeat of it in 2017 may signal the end of Lewis’s time on the Cincinnati sideline.


