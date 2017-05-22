Matt Elam arrested for grand theft, battery

Matt Elam has been arrested for the second time this year, according to a report.

TMZ Sports says Elam was arrested Monday morning in Delray Beach, Fla., for grand theft and battery.

Elam was arrested earlier this year for possession of marijuana and other drugs.

Elam, a 2013 first-round pick of the Ravens, recorded four tackles in nine games last season after returning from a knee injury. He missed all of the 2015 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn biceps. He also has served a one-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The free agent safety will not figure into Baltimore’s plans for the upcoming season.