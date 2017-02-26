Matt Elam arrested on marijuana charges

Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam was arrested on drug charges in Miami over the weekend.

According to police records, Elam is facing several charges stemming from possession of marijuana.

The police records for #Ravens S and pending FA Matt Elam, arrested on multiple charges at 3:45 am today in Florida pic.twitter.com/G5pLa10ElH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2017

Police say Elam was pulled over for driving recklessly before officers found 126 grams of marijuana and three grams of oxycodone in his vehicle.

Elam, 25, was Baltimore’s first-round draft pick back in 2013. He is scheduled to become a free agent next month. Elam played primarily on special teams last season and has largely been a disappointment for the Ravens.

Had Elam stuck to the job he was working at a few offseasons ago, he may have been able to stay out of trouble with the law.