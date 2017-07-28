Matt Forte brushes off Brandon Marshall’s Jets criticism

The conventional wisdom is that the New York Jets likely won’t be very good in 2017, but one member of the team doesn’t want to hear that — particularly from a former teammate.

Jets running back Matt Forte took issue with New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s characterization that the Jets have no chance in 2017, a particularly harsh comment considering Marshall was released by the team he was criticizing early in the offseason.

Forte, who was Marshall’s teammate in both New York and with the Chicago Bears, brushed off the criticism.

“It doesn’t matter, he’s not here,” Forte said Friday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He hasn’t been here the entire offseason, so he doesn’t know what chance we have or anyone has. That’s Brandon speaking on Brandon, that’s all. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Marshall made it fairly clear that he asked the Jets to release him because he wanted a chance to finish his career with a contender, and the team’s players have had to clarify that they have no intention of tanking. Forte has to say these things — it would be ridiculous if he didn’t — but Marshall’s assessment is likely correct.