Matt Forte thinks Jets should have run ball more in rain

Matt Forte was critical of the New York Jets’ playcalling in their 25-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. There was raining pouring throughout much of the game, and Forte thinks the team should have run the ball more.

“I only had four carries this game, so I don’t really think we ran the ball enough with the weather being the way it was,” Forte said after the game, via the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta. “I think that kind of hurt us.”

Forte has barely been a factor in the rushing game all season. He had a season-low seven yards on four carries, though he did catch six passes for 45 yards.

“It continued to rain the entire game. I think we only ran the ball 20 times. (There) should have been at least one person getting 20 carries — something like that — with the way the weather was. I thought we were going to grind them out on the ground like that, but it ended up not turning out that way.”

The New York Daily News had the Jets trying to throw the ball 37 times and rushing it 21 times. They had some success passing with 257 yards and two touchdown passes, compared to just 43 yards on 22 rushes. The team was up 17-16 entering the fourth quarter, missed a field goal, and lost the game. Forte thinks more running plays would have helped them kill the clock and potentially done more.

No matter what you think of the play calls, Forte’s criticism of offensive coordinator John Morton probably won’t sit well with the coaching staff.