Matt Forte expected to be ‘offensive workhorse’ for Jets?

Matt Forte is one of only a handful of players the New York Jets have left that have already celebrated their 30th birthday, but he is expected to remain a huge part of the team’s offense in 2017.

While there has been some speculation that Forte could end up being the next veteran released by the Jets, Connor Hughes of NJ Advanced Media predicts that Forte will be an “offensive workhorse” for New York this upcoming season. There has been some talk about Bilal Powell earning a bigger role, but Hughes expects him to remain a complimentary piece in the Jets’ backfield.

Former Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire, the Jets’ sixth-round draft pick, could also get some work, but Forte will likely be given the chance to dominate touches. The question is how well the veteran’s body will hold up, especially after he suffered what sounded like a significant knee injury late last year.

The Jets are staring at a total rebuilding season, so it’s somewhat puzzling that they’re going to pay Forte $4 million in base salary. But if they’re going to keep him, they might as well try to use up every ounce of good football he has left.