Matt Jones expected to be released or traded by Washington

Matt Jones had a few moments of stardom for Washington last season, but those days are over.

The running back has not reported to the team’s OTAs because he is waiting for the team to trade or release him, according to a report.

The Washington Post says Jones was told that he is no longer a part of the team’s plans. The 2015 third-round pick has been training at his home in Florida in the meantime.

Jones has rushed for 950 yards on 243 career carries, with six touchdowns. He was a starter at the beginning of last season but lost his jobs due to an issue with fumbles.

Washington coach Jay Gruden hinted around the time of the draft that Jones was on his way out. Washington has Rob Kelley and draft pick Semaji Perine at running back.