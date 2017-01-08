Ad Unit
Matt Moore destroyed on hit from Bud Dupree (Video)

January 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Matt Moore Bud Dupree

Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed on a hit from Bud Dupree during the second quarter of Sunday’s playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he only ended up missing one play.

Moore dropped back on a second and 9 play in the second quarter and didn’t see anything, so he rolled to his right and started to scramble. Dupree came up and just leveled him with a massive hit:

The Steelers were called for a roughing the passer penalty, generating an automatic first down. Miami’s Jay Ajayi was also called for unsportsmanlike conduct for reacting to the big hit, which made it a first and 25 for Miami.

T.J. Yates began warming up after Moore was destroyed on the hit and took a snap before Moore re-entered the game.


