Matt Moore says he is ‘ready if need be’ after Ryan Tannehill injury

A potentially season-ending knee injury to quarterback Ryan Tannehill is bad news for the Miami Dolphins, but it could be an opportunity for his backup to shine.

Matt Moore said Friday that he’s prepared to step up in the event that Tannehill’s season is over.

“I’ve done this before in stepping up and getting ready if need be,” Moore said, via James Walker of ESPN. “So that’s as much as I know and kind of the attitude I have moving forward. It stinks [with Tannehill being injured]. But I thought today was a good practice. Guys were popping around and pretty competitive.”

Tannehill may need season-ending surgery on his knee, and there is a chance that the Dolphins bring in another veteran to keep Moore in a backup role. For now, though, he is the team’s starter, having thrown for eight touchdowns and three interceptions in four games last season.