Monday, February 6, 2017

Matt Patricia spotted wearing Roger Goodell clown shirt

February 6, 2017
by Grey Papke

The New England Patriots can deny it all they want, but the antipathy towards commissioner Roger Goodell runs deep, even within their locker room.

If you need further proof of that, just check out the shirt Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was wearing upon the team’s arrival back in Boston after winning Super Bowl LI.

Yes, that is Patricia. Yes, that is a shirt depicting Goodell as a clown.

The shirt is sold by the folks at Barstool Sports, who were more than happy to point it out on Twitter.

Patriots fans hate Roger Goodell. It’s also safe to say that Patriots players and coaches aren’t terribly fond of the guy either.


