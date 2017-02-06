Matt Patricia spotted wearing Roger Goodell clown shirt

The New England Patriots can deny it all they want, but the antipathy towards commissioner Roger Goodell runs deep, even within their locker room.

If you need further proof of that, just check out the shirt Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was wearing upon the team’s arrival back in Boston after winning Super Bowl LI.

Looks like Matt Patricia is wearing a Goodell clown shirt as the team arrives back in Boston pic.twitter.com/YK8OPZ4Hoh — Nick Emmons TV (@nicknbcboston) February 6, 2017

Yes, that is Patricia. Yes, that is a shirt depicting Goodell as a clown.

The shirt is sold by the folks at Barstool Sports, who were more than happy to point it out on Twitter.

Matt Patricia rocking our Goodell clown shirt like an absolute legend pic.twitter.com/xQRgLgUb6C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 6, 2017

Patriots fans hate Roger Goodell. It’s also safe to say that Patriots players and coaches aren’t terribly fond of the guy either.