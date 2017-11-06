Matt Ryan expresses confidence in underwhelming Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are 4-4 after a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers, but quarterback Matt Ryan is unfazed by the slow start.

Ryan has overseen a struggling offense that has the team in third in the NFC South, but with half of the season still to play, the quarterback isn’t losing faith.

“Well, I think it’s fair to say we have a lot of work to do,” Ryan told 680 The Fan, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “I think we’re halfway through the season. Like they say all the time, they don’t give the trophy out at this time of the year.

“I think we can be better than we’ve played up until this point. I think we are better than we’ve played up until this point. I think we’ve played mediocre, but yet I don’t think we’re a mediocre team. I think we can be a very good football team.”

The Falcons have been just a little bit off in 2017 — plays like this are evidence of that. It’s not too late for them to make something of their season, but things have to turn quickly.