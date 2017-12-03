pixel 1
Sunday, December 3, 2017

Matthew Stafford has bruise on throwing hand

December 3, 2017
by Grey Papke

Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoided the worst-case scenario after suffering a hand injury on Sunday.

Stafford was knocked out of the game against the Baltimore Ravens amid some initial fears that he fractured his throwing hand. X-rays came back negative, though, and Stafford escaped with only a bruise.

This is far from the first time Stafford has been beaten up this season. He managed to play through his previous issues, and he’ll probably find a way to overcome this without missing any time either.

