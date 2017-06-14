Matthew Stafford has no timetable for extension, not worried about terms

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is pushing all talk of a new contract off to the side for now.

Stafford, who is entering the final year of his contract, isn’t sweating potential comparable deals for Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins, preferring to focus on football right now.

“I’m not too worried about what those guys do,” Stafford said Wednesday, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “I’m just worried about trying to get better out here. That’s pretty much all I can say. This time of year, to me, is football time. I’m out here, playing football trying to get better to help this team win.”

Stafford said there is no timetable in his mind for signing a new deal, and the only time he thinks about it is when he’s asked about it.

“The only time I ever talk about it or think about it is when you guys ask me questions about it, honestly,” Stafford said. “I just go out there and play ball, try to be aggressive and play better.”

Reports have indicated that Stafford wants the most lucrative contract for a quarterback in NFL history, paying him upwards of $25 million a year. Despite entering the last year of his deal, though, it doesn’t sound like he has any urgency to get something done as quickly as possible.