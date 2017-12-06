Jim Caldwell: Matthew Stafford ‘not out of the woods yet’ with hand injury

Matthew Stafford suffered a hand injury in last weekend’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and it sounds like there is at least a chance that it could prevent him from playing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After initial fears that he may have fractured a bone in his hand, X-rays came back negative for Stafford and he was diagnosed with just a bruise. However, the injury sounds quite painful and is to the quarterback’s throwing hand. On Wednesday, Caldwell stopped short of saying Stafford will play in Week 14.

Jim Caldwell on Matthew Stafford: "He's not out of the woods yet" with hand injury — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 6, 2017

Caldwell on Stafford: "He's got to be able to function … And obviously this one's going to take work." Caldwell did say Stafford's hand is "progressing in the right direction" — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 6, 2017

Stafford has played through numerous injuries in the past, and he has been beaten up quite a bit this season. With the 6-6 Lions still fighting for a wild card spot, it goes without saying that he will want to play against the Bucs. But if Stafford can’t make the throws he needs to and/or put any zip on the ball, he’ll only be hurting the team by suiting up.