pixel 1
header
Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Jim Caldwell: Matthew Stafford ‘not out of the woods yet’ with hand injury

December 6, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford suffered a hand injury in last weekend’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and it sounds like there is at least a chance that it could prevent him from playing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After initial fears that he may have fractured a bone in his hand, X-rays came back negative for Stafford and he was diagnosed with just a bruise. However, the injury sounds quite painful and is to the quarterback’s throwing hand. On Wednesday, Caldwell stopped short of saying Stafford will play in Week 14.

Stafford has played through numerous injuries in the past, and he has been beaten up quite a bit this season. With the 6-6 Lions still fighting for a wild card spot, it goes without saying that he will want to play against the Bucs. But if Stafford can’t make the throws he needs to and/or put any zip on the ball, he’ll only be hurting the team by suiting up.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus