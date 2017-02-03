Maurkice Pouncey defends Antonio Brown with Instagram post

Maurkice Pouncey went to bat for his teammate Antonio Brown on Thursday with an Instagram post supporting his wide receiver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers center posted a photo of Brown on his Instagram page, along with the following caption:

“Can’t hold my tongue anymore tired of all the hate, bulls— stories!! AB is a team player loved by all his teammates especially ME! You against him you against me ! #SteelersNation @ab” Pouncey wrote (censored for language).

The Pouncey twins are big on loyalty and have a “ride-or-die” mentality when it comes to their friends. You’ve seen it with their support of Aaron Hernandez or Richie Incognito, and now Brown, so this probably should not come as a surprise. Brown and Pouncey were part of the same Steelers draft class and have been teammates since 2010.

Brown has been targeted in the media with numerous negative reports of late, including ones saying his antics are wearing on the Steelers.

It’s been an awful lot of negativity directed at a player as dynamic as Brown. He had 12 touchdowns, 106 catches and 1,284 yards last season for Pittsburgh. He must be really causing locker room problems for there to be so many complaints about such a good player.