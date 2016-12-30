Melvin Gordon pushes to be allowed to play Sunday

The San Diego Chargers may have nothing to play for, but that isn’t stopping Melvin Gordon from wanting to get in on the action.

The second-year running back is pushing hard to be allowed to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, saying he was “disgusted” at not being able to play against Cleveland.

“It’s just about not quitting, bro,” Gordon said, via Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “And we’ve been bad. And I want to finish, man. That’s all this is.”

Gordon admitted he wouldn’t be completely healthy if he played, but he feels good enough that he thinks he can help the Chargers.

“I’m gonna be fine. Because I feel like I can go out there and contribute,” Gordon said.

Of course, he also understands that the coaching staff would be opening themselves up to criticism if they played him in a meaningless game and something happened to him. It’s a risk he’s willing to take.

“I think [coach Mike McCoy] kind of understands that too,” Gordon said. “That’s why they’re kind of hesitant on everything right now. But, if I’m stressing I can go, man – let me go.”

Gordon returned to practice this week after missing two games with a hip problem, so he has a chance to play. He’s sitting three yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards on the season, which is likely a motivating factor. That said, it wouldn’t be smart to risk further injury. He may have to settle for a limited role at best.