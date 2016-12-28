Melvin Gordon returns to practice, could play Sunday

San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon may get his chance to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.

Gordon, who has been battling a hip injury, returned to practice on Wednesday.

#Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, 3 yards away from 1,000 is back at practice after missing two games with a hip strain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2016

Gordon has missed the previous two games with a hip strain he suffered in Week 14. While the Chargers are eliminated from playoff contention, the second-year back has 997 yards rushing this year. He has expressed a desire to return to the field this season so he can reach the 1,000-yard milestone, so it would not be a surprise if he played a limited role against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After he struggled through a disappointing rookie season in 2015, Gordon broke out this year. He has over 1,400 total yards from scrimmage and has scored 12 touchdowns.