Ad Unit
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Melvin Gordon returns to practice, could play Sunday

December 28, 2016
by Steve DelVecchio

San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon may get his chance to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.

Gordon, who has been battling a hip injury, returned to practice on Wednesday.

Gordon has missed the previous two games with a hip strain he suffered in Week 14. While the Chargers are eliminated from playoff contention, the second-year back has 997 yards rushing this year. He has expressed a desire to return to the field this season so he can reach the 1,000-yard milestone, so it would not be a surprise if he played a limited role against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After he struggled through a disappointing rookie season in 2015, Gordon broke out this year. He has over 1,400 total yards from scrimmage and has scored 12 touchdowns.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus