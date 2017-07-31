Melvin Ingram: Joey Bosa and I are best duo in NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers will have one of the better pass-rushing combos in the league this season. Melvin Ingram knows all about it, and he actually thinks he’s part of a duo that’s the best in the NFL.

Ingram said Monday that he believes he and Joey Bosa are the “best duo” in the league, according to NFL Media’s Gregg Rosenthal.

M. Ingram on playing with Bosa: "We don’t feel like we have a chance to be best duo. We feel like we are the best duo. Point Blank. Period." — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) July 31, 2017

Ingram was a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2012 and has overcome injuries to live up to expectations. He had 10.5 sacks two seasons ago and eight last year. Bosa joined the Chargers late after holding out his rookie year, but he still managed 10.5 sacks last season.

The Rams, Giants, and Raiders are all teams that come to mind with some pretty awesome defensive line fronts. And depending on what qualifies as a “duo,” J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney also form a pretty unstoppable tandem. But there is little doubt that Ingram and Bosa will be wreaking havoc this season as long as both stay healthy.