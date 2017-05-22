Michael Bennett says he intends to ‘boycott’ Seattle newspaper

Michael Bennett is unhappy with a story that was written about him in a local Seattle newspaper last week, and the Seahawks defensive end is trying to blacklist the media outlet because of it.

In a feature story published on Saturday, Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times praised Bennett for being “passionate and colorful” but criticized him for not finding mature ways to express himself.

“Bennett has to make a choice on who he really wants to be,” Calkins concluded. “He clearly knows the power of his platform, but I’m not sure he is taking full advantage of it. … I love the man’s message. It’s just that, sometimes, I wonder about the messenger.”

The article also included plenty of high praise for the work Bennett does in the community and his “incredibly noble” aspirations. But his behavior being described as “incredibly childish” at times is apparently what stuck out the most to the two-time Pro Bowler.

@seattletimes @Matt_Calkins My boycott has just started against you guys — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 21, 2017

@seattletimes @Matt_Calkins I will never talk to seattle times the rest of my career n will encourage my teammates to do the same — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 21, 2017

Calkins replied that it is unfortunate Bennett feels that way, noting that he has a great deal of respect for the veteran.

I'm sorry you feel this way. I actually have a lot of respect for you. https://t.co/utq4xnx3YU — Matt Calkins (@Matt_Calkins) May 21, 2017

Players often disagree with things that are said or written about them in the media, but for some reason they take that type of press more personally in Seattle. If you remember, Richard Sherman created a bunch of drama last season when he did something similar to what Bennett intends to do.

You can understand why Bennett was offended, but it’ll be difficult to successfully boycott one of the biggest media outlets that covers the team. Not surprisingly, Sherman ended up apologizing last year. Bennett may not do the same, but we’d be surprised if the “boycott” is successful.

