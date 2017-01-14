Michael Bennett restrained by teammates after injury play

Michael Bennett was seen pointing his finger after going down on a play in Saturday’s playoff game between the teams and had to be restrained.

Bennett went down on a first down play by Atlanta during the Falcons’ first drive of the third quarter. He was upset after the play and the refs told him to leave the field:

Michael Bennett was extremely angry over something at the end of that play. Chancellor held him back. Refs motioning for him to leave field. — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) January 14, 2017

There was speculation that Bennett may have been upset with Jake Matthews, who was part of the play where the Seahawks defensive lineman was hurt.

There is some bad blood between Bennett and Matthews after Bennett ripped the Falcons lineman for a low block back in October.