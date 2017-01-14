Michael Bennett, Ryan Schraeder get into it (Video)

Michael Bennett got into it multiple times with the Atlanta Falcons during Saturday’s 36-20 playoff loss. One such incident is drawing more attention than the others.

The Seahawks DL and Falcons OL Ryan Schraeder had an exchange on the ground that has received attention:

#Seahawks Michael Bennett just tried to gauge out Ryan Schrader's eyes/he prob spit on him!!!! SAD! pic.twitter.com/S8SF7hdSWw — Chuggle (@OdorRougned) January 14, 2017

There was some taunting going on between them in the game:

Falcons OT Ryan Schraeder just kept saying "Touchdown" as Michael Bennett was barking at him after the TD and XP. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 14, 2017

Schraeder had a good response for Bennett after the game: