Michael Bennett, Ryan Schraeder get into it (Video)
Michael Bennett got into it multiple times with the Atlanta Falcons during Saturday’s 36-20 playoff loss. One such incident is drawing more attention than the others.
The Seahawks DL and Falcons OL Ryan Schraeder had an exchange on the ground that has received attention:
#Seahawks Michael Bennett just tried to gauge out Ryan Schrader's eyes/he prob spit on him!!!! SAD! pic.twitter.com/S8SF7hdSWw
— Chuggle (@OdorRougned) January 14, 2017
There was some taunting going on between them in the game:
Falcons OT Ryan Schraeder just kept saying "Touchdown" as Michael Bennett was barking at him after the TD and XP.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 14, 2017
Schraeder had a good response for Bennett after the game:
#Falcons' Ryan Schraeder said he didn't know why Michael Bennett went after him: "I guess he didn’t like getting whooped during the play."
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2017