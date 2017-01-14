Ad Unit
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Michael Bennett, Ryan Schraeder get into it (Video)

January 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Michael Bennett Ryan Schrader

Michael Bennett got into it multiple times with the Atlanta Falcons during Saturday’s 36-20 playoff loss. One such incident is drawing more attention than the others.

The Seahawks DL and Falcons OL Ryan Schraeder had an exchange on the ground that has received attention:

There was some taunting going on between them in the game:

Schraeder had a good response for Bennett after the game:


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus