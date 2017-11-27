Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib suspended two games for fight, will appeal

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib have been suspended two games for their fight on Sunday.

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver and Denver Broncos cornerback got into it early in the game. Crabtree was physical in blocking Talib on a play and was so excessive he continued to block Talib out of bounds. That incited a brawl between both teams.

As their teammates were fighting, Crabtree and Talib then traded punches.

Broncos and Raiders fight inspired by Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree pic.twitter.com/I0rcqi5pIm — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) November 26, 2017

Here is the letter from Jon Runyan explaining the reason for discipline:

Here are the explanations from @NFL executive Jon Runyan on the 2-game suspensions for #Raiders WR Michael Crabtree and #Broncos CB Aqib Talib pic.twitter.com/WD3jwvfFm3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2017

Crabtree’s explanation notes that he also punched Chris Harris in the stomach the play before. Talib’s note includes a reference to him ripping off Crabtree’s chain again, just as he’d done in January.

Each player has the opportunity to appeal their suspension and reportedly will do so.