Monday, November 27, 2017

Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib suspended two games for fight, will appeal

by Larry Brown

Michael Crabtree punch

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib have been suspended two games for their fight on Sunday.

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver and Denver Broncos cornerback got into it early in the game. Crabtree was physical in blocking Talib on a play and was so excessive he continued to block Talib out of bounds. That incited a brawl between both teams.

As their teammates were fighting, Crabtree and Talib then traded punches.

Here is the letter from Jon Runyan explaining the reason for discipline:

Crabtree’s explanation notes that he also punched Chris Harris in the stomach the play before. Talib’s note includes a reference to him ripping off Crabtree’s chain again, just as he’d done in January.

Each player has the opportunity to appeal their suspension and reportedly will do so.

