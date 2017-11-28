Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib have suspensions reduced to one game

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib each caught a nice break from the league.

Both players appealed their two-game suspensions which were announced on Monday. Both players had their suspensions reduced by a game.

The two players got into a fight during Sunday’s Oakland Raiders-Denver Broncos game. The fight began when Crabtree excessively blocked Talib even while out of bounds, which sparked a larger brawl between the squads. The two were seen throwing punches while the rest of their teams were fighting.

For Crabtree’s suspension, the league noted that he had punched a player on the previous play. For Talib, they noted how he had snatched Crabtree’s chain for the second year in a row.