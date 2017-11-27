Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib unlikely to be suspended for fight?

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib were ejected for throwing full-blown swings at one another during Sunday’s game, leading many to wonder if the two star players will be facing a suspension. History says that is unlikely to happen.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that any talk about possible suspensions for Talib and Crabtree is “premature.” The NFL is expected to review the fight this week, and Rapoport notes that players who have been ejected from games this season do not typically face that type of harsh punishment. Fines would be more likely.

Here’s a video of the brawl:

Broncos and Raiders fight inspired by Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree pic.twitter.com/I0rcqi5pIm — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) November 26, 2017

Talib and Crabtree have a history with one another that dates back to last season, so it’s possible the NFL could come down a bit harder on them this time. As you may recall, Talib pulled off a chain from around Crabtree’s neck during a game. The Broncos cornerback appeared to do the same at the start of Sunday’s melee.

For what it’s worth, Crabtree has also being accused of sucker-punching Denver cornerback Chris Harris on a play before the Raiders receiver got into a fight with Talib. That exchange will also be part of the NFL’s investigation and could play a role in any disciplinary decision.