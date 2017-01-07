Michael Crabtree examined for possible concussion

Michael Crabtree was taken into the locker room for examination for a possible concussion during Saturday’s playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Crabtree had two catches for 33 yards on seven targets during the Oakland Raiders’ wild-card playoff game in Houston but exited the contest in the fourth quarter.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, reporting from the sideline, said that Crabtree was taken into the locker room for examination for a potential concussion.

It’s unclear what play led to the medical issue for Crabtree.

Crabtree, who was questionable for the game with an ankle injury, had 89 catches for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season.