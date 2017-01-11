Michael Floyd enjoys less distractions as member of Patriots

Michael Floyd appears to be making the most of his opportunity with the Patriots.

A disappointing season with the Cardinals got worse when Floyd was arrested for the second time in five years on a DUI charge last month. He was subsequently released by Arizona and placed on waivers. That’s when the Patriots came knocking to give the 27-year-old wide receiver a fresh start.

New England claimed Floyd off of waivers and, to this point, he has shown that he is focused on one thing and one thing only, football. Helping Floyd do that is minimal distractions, which he said he had a lot of while with the Cardinals.

“I don’t have family out here with me,” Floyd told the Boston Globe. “I don’t have people calling me all day. There’s a lot of people I knew out there in Phoenix than I do out here, so that’s just what it is.”

“It’s great to be strictly focused on the playbook and getting to learn this offense for sure,” he continued. “That takes up most of my time, really.”

A focused Floyd certainly bodes well for a team looking to make a run to the Super Bowl that is without Rob Gronkowski. Floyd appeared in two games for the Patriots during the regular season and caught a touchdown in the finale against the Dolphins. He also threw a crushing block to help spring Julian Edelman for a long touchdown. You can see video of that here.

Floyd will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season so the move was a low-risk one for the Patriots. If it doesn’t work out, they can move on. However, if Floyd makes the most of what amounts to an audition, he could end up in New England long term. That’s definitely a reason to be focused.