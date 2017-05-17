Michael Floyd’s house arrest moved from Arizona to Minnesota

Michael Floyd got a nice break from the legal system recently.

According to KSTP and the Star Tribune, Floyd’s house arrest sentence was transferred from Arizona to Minnesota. That will allow Floyd to participate in the Vikings’ offseason workouts next week.

Floyd was on house arrest as part of his punishment for his December DUI. He pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and was sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days of house arrest.

Floyd signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last week. He spent time last season with both the Cardinals and Patriots, catching four touchdowns total. Minnesota’s GM had to publicly defend the decision to sign Floyd, who has been arrested for DUI twice.