Monday, June 26, 2017

Michael Floyd gets one day in jail for house arrest violation

June 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Michael Floyd

Michael Floyd will be headed to jail for a day as penalty for violating his house arrest.

Floyd had been on house arrest as part of the penalty terms for his December extreme DUI. He committed a violation when he tested positive for alcohol two weeks ago.

His penalty for the violation is a day in jail and five more days of house arrest.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver claimed he had alcohol in his system because of kombucha tea. The team sent a letter taking responsibility for having the tea at their facility.


