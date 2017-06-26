Michael Floyd gets one day in jail for house arrest violation
Michael Floyd will be headed to jail for a day as penalty for violating his house arrest.
Floyd had been on house arrest as part of the penalty terms for his December extreme DUI. He committed a violation when he tested positive for alcohol two weeks ago.
His penalty for the violation is a day in jail and five more days of house arrest.
Vikings WR Michael Floyd was sentenced to 1 day in jail and has to serve the final 5 days of his house arrest for violating terms of hs arst
— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) June 26, 2017
The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver claimed he had alcohol in his system because of kombucha tea. The team sent a letter taking responsibility for having the tea at their facility.