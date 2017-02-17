Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI

With the NFL season now over, Michael Floyd has addressed his recent DUI arrest.

In December, the 27-year-old wide receiver was taken into custody after being found passed out behind the wheel of his car at an intersection. It was determined Floyd’s blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit. As a result, he was facing charges more extreme than an ordinary DUI.

On Thursday, Floyd pleaded guilty to extreme DUI. According to FOX 10 in Phoenix, Floyd will spend 24 days in jail and 96 on house arrest. He will also have to complete 30 hours of community service and pay a fine.

Now that Floyd’s fate is known, we will now have to wait to see what punishment he receives from the NFL. It’s very likely Floyd will face a suspension of at least two games.

Shortly after being arrested, Floyd was cut by the Cardinals and was later signed by the Patriots. He played in three games with New England, but did not participate in the AFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Floyd will become a free agent next month. With his declining performance and possible extension hanging over his head, it wouldn’t be surprising if he had few suitors.