Michael Irvin: Cowboys players receive extra scrutiny in league discipline

Many people may believe that the Dallas Cowboys get special treatment from the NFL due to their status as such an iconic franchise, and former wide receiver Michael Irvin would agree — though not the way you’d expect.

Irvin said that in his mind, Cowboys players receive extra scrutiny from league offices in disciplinary matters, arguing that due to the visibility that comes with being a Dallas player, there is no way to fly under the radar, and you are always under rather immense pressure.

“A pass?” Irvin said, via TMZ Sports. “The kind of special treatment the Cowboys get is the kind of special treatment you don’t want.”

The quote comes in light of a reportedly likely suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Irvin drew a lot of scrutiny by default, so who knows here.