Michael Irvin jabs Deion Sanders over Tony Romo incident

Michael Irvin is offering his opinion on the recent on-air beef between former teammate Deion Sanders and Tony Romo.

In an appearance this week on KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan, the retired Dallas Cowboys great jabbed Sanders over his back-and-forth with Romo.

“I didn’t like that at all, man,” said Irvin, per SportsDay. “I saw it. Here’s the kicker for me. I love Tony, I talk with Tony all the time. I love Deion. But it’s like, for so long Deion, you’ve made a living off telling people that my job is covering. Now when someone uses it within the framework of what you said.

“So when Tony used it and for him to come back that way, yeah that’s crazy,” the five-time Pro Bowl receiver continued. “It’s having fun, guys. You’ve gotta be able to laugh at yourself. I think we lose it with that.”

The beef between Sanders and Romo, who both now work for CBS, started when the latter made an off-hand remark about the former’s tackling ability while doing color commentary during Sunday’s Cowboys-Kansas City Chiefs game. Sanders apparently took the comment quite personally and later lit into Romo on NFL Network over his lack of postseason success, his interception totals, and the fact that he lost his job to Dak Prescott, among other topics.

As for Irvin, he too has worked as a sports commentator since retiring and has done just as much, if not more, winning than Sanders has in his NFL career, so he definitely seems to be speaking from a position of strength here. Not to mention that all three are former Cowboys, so Irvin probably doesn’t like seeing two Dallas legends getting into it. Of course, Deion has never been shy from throwing around criticism, so this is nothing new for him.