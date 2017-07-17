Michael Irvin wants to set up celebrity MMA tournament, take part

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin uses MMA training as a way to keep in shape, and the 51-year-old wants to put his skills to the test.

Irvin told TMZ over the weekend that he wants to take part in an MMA fight at some point, but his wife won’t allow it.

“I train MMA, man. I want to do it. I want to get in there one time,” Irvin said. “My wife says I’m her mule and she can’t have her mule out there getting hurt. I gotta bring her her money. She won’t let me do it.

“I actually wouldn’t mind getting in and having a fight. Oh my God, I would love to take a fight.”

While Irvin is not suggesting he would fight in the UFC or Bellator, he wonders if there is a way to set up some sort of celebrity MMA tournament.

“What I wish they would do is maybe some amateur MMA fighting, celebrity style — this celebrity against that celebrity,” he explained. “Let me find me a couple dudes that have maybe said something I don’t like and we can get up in that ring. I would whoop somebody up, man. I would enjoy that. I just love the sport.”

Irvin, a five-time Pro Bowler who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, is in tremendous shape for his age. If you doubt that he could hold his own inside the octagon, just read what Jason Garrett recently said about Irvin’s work ethic.