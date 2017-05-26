Michael Irvin offers advice for Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr has his own reasons for not showing up to organized team activities with the New York Giants, and one Hall of Fame receiver believes he should make it a point to share those reasons with his teammates.

In an interview with TMZ this week, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin offered some advice for Beckham.

“One thing I’d tell him is no matter how popular he gets away from the field, he has to make sure his teammates know there’s nothing more important than what goes on on the football field,” Irvin said. “Jimmy Johnson used to say if he have our focus on the right thing, winning, all of these other things shall be added. If we come in looking for money, fame or women, all of those things, then we’re scattered and we’ll never get to where we want to be.”

It’s unclear why Beckham has not showed up to OTAs, but he told one reporter he has been in constant contact with the coaching staff. There has been speculation that Beckham, who is still playing under his rookie deal, wants a new contract. Some would say it’s a bad look that he’s been spotted working out with Johnny Manziel.

“He has to make sure everybody understands that the focus should be on winning, and all of those things come with winning,” Irvin added. “He understands that. He’s a smart kid.”

Irvin seems to have a good relationship with Beckham. If you remember, it was Irvin who defended Beckham two seasons ago and detailed some of the things the young receiver had been hearing from opposing players.

For what it’s worth, Beckham said he fully intends to show up to mandatory minicamp in mid-June.