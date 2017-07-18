Michael Oher calls out people celebrating Dave Gettleman’s firing

Carolina Panthers tackle Michael Oher will not be one of those celebrating general manager Dave Gettleman’s firing.

Oher said on Instagram Tuesday that Gettleman was one of the only people who checked on him daily as he tried to recover from a concussion, and he had a message to those who have been voicing their pleasure over the decision.

A post shared by @michaeloher on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Clearly, there are a lot of different ways of viewing Gettleman. Oher speaks highly of him and is quite defensive of the former general manager, but a lot more former Panthers were very vocal about what they thought after Gettleman was fired.