Friday, June 9, 2017

Michael Oher tweets, deletes image of concussion medication

June 9, 2017
by Grey Papke

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Michael Oher appeared to offer another look at the frightening risks of playing NFL football.

Oher was placed in the league’s concussion protocol last September. On Friday, an image appeared on his Instagram account of numerous pill bottles, with the caption indicating that all of it was for his brain.

The image was deleted, but not before former NFL lineman and Oher teammate Eugene Monroe chimed in.

Oher hadn’t even been cleared by January. He’s clearly still dealing with the aftermath of the head injury. It’s not what the NFL wants floating around on social media, but it appears to be a rather unfiltered look at what some go through as a result of the sport.

H/T Sports Illustrated


