Michael Thomas denies taking Twitter shot at teammate Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks was reportedly unhappy with his role in the New Orleans Saints’ offense last year, and the belief is that his frustration had a lot to do with the emergence of Michael Thomas. The two teammates do not seem close with one another, either, which probably doesn’t help.

As rumors continue to swirl about possible trades involving Cooks, Thomas created a stir by sending the following tweet on Sunday:

The jealously will cause people to part ways huh #shhhh — Mike Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 5, 2017

For obvious reasons, most people assumed the comment was directed toward Cooks. You could even argue that Cooks interpreted it that way, as he tweeted and deleted a head-scratcher of his own not long after Thomas sent his tweet.

The aforementioned #Saints WR Brandin Cooks tweet that was deleted. pic.twitter.com/BYhXaYCdvC — Deuce Windham (@RevDeuceWindham) March 5, 2017

Of course, Thomas later issued a denial and claimed he was simply reciting a lyric from a song.

I see what y'all did their with that tweet but sorry that's just lyrics to a new Don Q song y'all good — Mike Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 5, 2017

If Thomas was quoting a song, it wasn’t a popular one. We did a quick search for the supposed lyric and couldn’t find anything.

Cooks actually racked up slightly more receiving yards last season with 1,173 compared to the rookie’s 1,137. Thomas’ nine touchdowns were one more than Cooks’ total, but Cooks had 78 receptions compared to Thomas’ 92.

While Drew Brees loves spreading the ball around, Cooks seems to think Thomas has emerged as the veteran quarterback’s favorite target. Unless the Saints come down on their asking price for Cooks, the two star receivers might have to find a way to get along.