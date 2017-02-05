Michael Vick believes he should be in Hall of Fame

Michael Vick has officially decided to retire from football. Next stop: Canton?

Probably not, but Vick seems to believe he deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While leaving a retirement party he hosted in Houston Saturday night, Vick was asked by TMZ if he believes he should be enshrined.

“I think the people will decide on that,” Vick said.

When pressed further, Vick was a bit less humble.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “I changed the game.”

Vick could argue that he started the era of true dual-threat quarterbacks. He’ll finish his NFL career with 6,109 rushing yards, 36 rushing touchdowns and an average of 7.0 yards per carry. He also threw for more than 3,000 yards in back-to-back seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after resurrecting a career that was derailed by dogfighting charges.

But is that enough to warrant Hall of Fame consideration? Even if Vick was on the bubble, the dogfighting history would probably keep him out. Although he was one of the most exciting players in NFL history, his resume isn’t exactly Canton-worthy. Based on what he recently said about Cam Newton, we know Vick doesn’t lack confidence. It’s no surprise he thinks he has a shot at the Hall of Fame.