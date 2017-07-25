Michael Vick working as coaching intern for Andy Reid, Chiefs

Michael Vick said after he announced his retirement from football that he wants to get into coaching, and Andy Reid is giving him an opportunity to get started on that goal.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, Vick is working this summer as a coaching intern for Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Vick said he wants to go into coaching…and he is working this summer as a coaching intern for the Chiefs and HC Andy Reid. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2017

Vick, who played for Reid in Philadelphia for four seasons, was spotted working with the Chiefs’ quarterbacks at training camp on Tuesday.

There's a familiar face helping #Chiefs QBs at camp this year. Michael Vick is one of Andy Reid's coaching interns. More on this later. pic.twitter.com/cTlpQBGYvo — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 25, 2017

After he made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently while speaking about Colin Kaepernick, Vick will probably try to keep a lower profile as he learns about coaching at the NFL level. Studying under Reid, who has been a head coach since 1999 and coached in some capacity for decades, should be a great opportunity for the former QB.