Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Michael Vick working as coaching intern for Andy Reid, Chiefs

July 25, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Michael Vick

Michael Vick said after he announced his retirement from football that he wants to get into coaching, and Andy Reid is giving him an opportunity to get started on that goal.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, Vick is working this summer as a coaching intern for Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Vick, who played for Reid in Philadelphia for four seasons, was spotted working with the Chiefs’ quarterbacks at training camp on Tuesday.

After he made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently while speaking about Colin Kaepernick, Vick will probably try to keep a lower profile as he learns about coaching at the NFL level. Studying under Reid, who has been a head coach since 1999 and coached in some capacity for decades, should be a great opportunity for the former QB.


