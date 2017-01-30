Michael Vick hosting official retirement party in Houston

Michael Vick went through the entire 2016 season without being signed by an NFL team, and it appears the 36-year-old has come to the realization that there was a reason for that.

A representative for Headliner Market Group told TMZ that Vick is cohosting his official retirement party in Houston — along with rapper Gucci Mane — during Super Bowl week. The party will be held at Grooves Nightclub on Saturday.

Vick recently said he feels he is better than most backups in the NFL, but there’s a reason no teams were interested in signing him. He was not impressive in limited duty with the New York Jets in 2014 and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015, making a few plays with his legs but ultimately proving to be wildly inaccurate.

We know Vick does not lack confidence, and you’ll understand that when you read what he said about putting himself against Cam Newton last summer. However, it has become clear that his best days are far, far behind him. Retirement was really the only choice.