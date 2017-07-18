Michael Vick responds to critics of his Colin Kaepernick comments

Michael Vick created some buzz on Monday when he shared his thoughts on why Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, and the former NFL quarterback wants to clarify some of the things he said.

While many believe Kaepernick is being blackballed by NFL teams due to his controversial political stances, Vick said Kaepernick has not found work because of his lack of on-field production. That’s not exactly a hot take, but many feel Vick crossed a line when he said Kaepernick needs to change his physical appearance.

"First thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair." — @MikeVick advises Kaepernick on rebuilding his image pic.twitter.com/YENvUPOIgP — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 17, 2017

“Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there, I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle,” Vick said. “Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot — a lot of controversy surrounding this issue.”

On Tuesday morning, Vick tried to clarify his stance.

Vick isn’t the first former NFL player to criticize Kaepernick’s look, and we all remember those ridiculous remarks a reporter made about the quarterback (read them here) shortly after Kaepernick burst onto the scene in San Francisco.

For whatever reason, Kaepernick still has not found a job. There’s a chance he may not play at all in 2017.